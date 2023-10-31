TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies and investigators knocked on various doors throughout Tulare County on Halloween during Operation Trick or Treat to ensure kids were safe while trick or treating the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s officials say 20 Tulare County Sheriff’s detectives and Tulare County District Attorney investigators knocked on doors at 96 homes as part of Operation Trick or Treat, a county-wide sex offender compliance detail.

Deputies say they concentrated on neighborhoods where children could be out trick or treating to make sure kids were safe from registered sex offenders in their area.

Courtesy: The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

“We reminded them that they should keep their porch lights off tonight and not give out any candy to youngsters trick or treating in their neighborhoods,” said Sgt. Sara Olmos. “As part of their sex offender registration requirements, they are to discourage foot traffic to their homes and not have any Halloween decorations.”

Deputies say no arrests have been made.