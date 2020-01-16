Tulare City Council calls for special meeting to address homelessness

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare City Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday to discuss homelessness in the city.

The meeting will be held at the Tulare Public Libray and Council Chambers at 491 North M Street at 6 p.m.

The council will discuss potential partnerships to assist with homelessness, encampments along the railroad, parks, safe harbor parking, waiver of citations, and landlord mitigation.

Officials say they will also discuss future transitional housing and permanent supportive housing with services.

The council will also discuss funding opportunities from federal, state, county local and private sectors.

