Tulare City Council calls for special meeting to address homelessness

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare City Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday to discuss homelessness in the city.

The meeting will be held at the Tulare Public Libray and Council Chambers at 491 North M Street at 6 p.m.

The council will discuss potential partnerships to assist with homelessness, encampments along the railroad, parks, safe harbor parking, waiver of citations, and landlord mitigation.

RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom announces $12 million for Fresno County to fight homelessness

Officials say they will also discuss future transitional housing and permanent supportive housing with services.

The council will also discuss funding opportunities from federal, state, county local and private sectors.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know