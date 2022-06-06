TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A business in downtown Tulare is asking for the community’s help after it was broken into three times in the span of nearly two weeks.

The break-ins happened at the Deli Delicious on J Street.

Surveillance video from inside the business shows a suspect breaking into the business around 3:30 in the morning.

Gina Vigil, the Director of Marketing of Deli Delicious, says all three break-ins happened between 3:00 and 5:00 a.m. on a Friday or Saturday, with the latest on June 4th.

Video shows the suspect behind the counter wearing a dark jacket with a hood, scrambling to find the register, and then taking off.

Windows at the Deli Delicious were boarded up following the break-ins.

“It’s unfortunate, it’s a sign of what’s going on right now in our area and it’s hitting our local business even harder because were trying to work within trying times of rising costs with food costs and everything else and this just puts further hardship on our business,” said Gina Vigil.

Businesses nearby like the gas station across the street say they’re not taking any chances with their registers.

“We hide it, take it out, and leave the drawer open, now if they do come in they see it and they just leave it alone because there’s nothing there,” said Leif Harrington.

If you have any information that can help in this case or recognize the suspect in the video, call Tulare Police.