TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Tulare has a new police chief with decades of experience.

Fred Ynclan has been appointed to serve as the next chief.

He fills the position vacated by Chief Wes Hensley, who retired.

Ynclan was born in Tulare and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He has worked for both the Lindsay and Tulare police departments during his time in law enforcement.

In 2013, he was named the Tulare Police Department’s officer of the year.