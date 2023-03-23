TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 2023 California Antique Equipment Shoe has been canceled due to a local flood emergency, event organizers say.

Tulare County communities have experienced road closures, levee breaks, flooding, and mandatory evacuations.

Additionally, the International Agri-Center grounds are on call for emergency relief and are currently unavailable for public events.

All vendors, sponsors, and exhibitors who have paid fees to the International Agri-Center will be issued a full refund by the end of March, organizers added.

The Gun Raffle fundraiser will continue, and the drawing date has been extended to June 1, 2023. For details on the raffle and to buy tickets click here.

For those who want to support farmers affected by flooding, the Tulare County Farm Bureau recommends donating to the following organizations: