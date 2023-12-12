TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Animal Control has been receiving plenty of calls to pick up healthy stray cats in neighborhoods, but due to a California law animal control cannot pick up healthy strays, the Tulare Animal Services said in a statement on social media.

In a statement that was posted on the Friends of Tulare Animals Services Facebook, they relayed the information on cats from Tulare Animal Services.

According to the statement, it says that Tulare Animal Services does not intake healthy cats or kittens. It states that cats are considered to be free-roaming animals in the state of California.

Cats must have an obvious illness or injury for an Animal Services Officer to intake a cat or kitten. All sick or injured cats are then transported to the vet to be treated or euthanized at the discretion of a licensed veterinarian, the statement said.

In the statement it says it’s unlawful to trap and relocate a cat; that is considered animal abandonment. It also says that every person who willfully abandons any animal is guilty of a misdemeanor.

The statement, also mentions the city’s ordinance on feral cats. It states that it is unlawful for any person within the incorporated area of the city to intentionally provide food, water, or other forms of sustenance to a feral cat colony unless the person furnished the Manager of Animal Services with a signed statement agreeing to certain conditions.

More information on those conditions can be found on the Friends of Tulare Animal Services post on social media.