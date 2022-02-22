Tuesday storm brings a variety of weather to Central California

After over a month without any rain in the Valley, a cold front brought a variety of weather to our area.

Light and isolated showers moved into the Valley Monday night, and snow spread southward through the Sierra. Flurries were seen down to 1500 ft, while many residents near 2000 ft woke up to a dusting of snow.

By the mid morning hours, more spotty showers started to arrive in the Valley, with thunderstorms by lunch time. Some of the thunderstorms brought gusty wind, heavy downpours, along with hail. Here is the radar image from noon Tuesday.

We also started to see more interesting storm reports – some areas were getting graupel.

What is graupel? It’s something we don’t see often in the Valley. You need snowflakes and very cold water droplets to form graupel. Here’s the process:

Snowflakes start to fall from the cold air aloft. Supercooled water droplets (droplets that are in liquid form, even though they’re below freezing) collect on the snowflake and freeze. It is neither hail, nor snow, although they look like small hail stones. They feel like Dippin’ Dots, and unlike hail, they don’t bounce much when hitting the ground. In fact, most fall apart, and you can crush them between your fingers.

Thunderstorms continued to develop throughout the afternoon. By 4:30, a strong thunderstorm with hail and brief rotation moved south of Kingsburg toward Highway 99. By 5:30 PM, a line of storms was marching eastward across Highway 63 and Highway 99. This line eventually moved through Woodlake, Lindsay, and Porterville, bringing the heavy rain, hail, wind, and thunder with it.

Showers in the Valley will wrap up tonight. However, we’ll continue to see areas of snow linger in the Sierra Wednesday above 2000 ft. No additional accumulations are expected. The winter weather advisory will remain in effect through 4 PM Wednesday. Please be cautious on foothill and mountain roads. Tuesday’s snow and Tuesday night’s cold temperatures may lead to icy roads.

This cold front is leaving us with some very cold air. Temperatures at night will plummet, and we’ll fall below the freezing point for the next several nights. A freeze warning will be in effect from 3 AM Wednesday until 8 AM Friday. Cover pipes and sensitive vegetation, and keep pets warm.

After Friday, temperatures will be on the rise again, and 70s will return to the Valley next week. Today was our only chance of rain for at least the next week. Tune in to your Pinpoint Weather Forecast for information about when to expect the next storm system.