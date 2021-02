Tuesday Morning Forecast

FRESNO, California (KSEE) - It's been nearly two months since a street racing crash killed four people in northwest Fresno, at the intersection of Palm and Bullard avenues.

"If you are racing in Fresno, knock it off, we're tired of it, we don't want to see it anymore, take it somewhere else, and get it out of our city," said Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi.