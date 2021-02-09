Tuesday Morning Forecast

TRANQUILLITY, California (KSEE/KGPE) -- Two people are in the hospital after being shot in Tranquillity early Tuesday morning.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Department said, just after 2:30 a.m. neighbors heard a car hit the side of a house at Juanche and Scaggs Avenues. No one inside the home was hurt and the house was not damaged. Deputies said just before the crash a man called 911 and said he had been shot.