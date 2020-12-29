Tuesday Morning Forecast

FRESNO, California (KSEE) - Fresno County Sheriff's Office is warning CCW permit holders about a scam that's circulating nationwide.

Deputies say the scam arrives as a text message saying that the recipient's CCW, or carrying a concealed weapon permit, is expiring. The message includes a link to renew. However, the Sheriff's Office says it uses the company Permitium to provide the permits and would not notify a permit holder it's time to renew in a text message.