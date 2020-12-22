Tuesday Morning Forecast

FRESNO, California (KSEE) - NBA G League Ignite, former Boys and Girls Club member and Central Valley native, Jalen Green surprised Boys and Girls club members with a holiday celebration to remember.

"Considering how crazy a year it was, to end it like this with each kid receiving so many blessings from Mr. Jalen Green, it goes without saying, it's something that these kids are going to remember probably for a long time and not only the kids, but the parents of these kids you know," said Richard Saldivar, the Unit Director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County.