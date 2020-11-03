Tuesday Morning Forecast

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) - Arguably one of the most-watched races this election is the fight for California's 22nd congressional seat. Democrat Phil Arballo is taking on four-term incumbent Republican Devin Nunes.

In his first run for office, Phil Arballo is fighting for more Latino representation in Congress. Arballo grew up in Fresno, raised by a single mother, and was the first in his family to graduate college. He lives with his wife and two children in northwest Fresno, where he runs a small financial services business. Arballo says the pandemic and healthcare are two of his top issues.