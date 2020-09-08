Tuesday Morning Forecast

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- The California National Guard is helping to rescue dozens of people from Lake Edison and China Peak. Fifty or more people, many hikers, and campers landed at Fresno Yosemite International Airport Air Guard Base early Tuesday morning.

The Fresno Fire Department confirmed there's one fatality. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Sunday evening, an older gentleman arrived at Vermillion Store in Mono Hot Springs and collapsed due a medical episode. He later died. The sheriff's office says life saving measures were taken, but EMS was not able to respond because of the fire.