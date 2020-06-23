Tuesday Morning Forecast

FRESNO, California (KSEE) - A new zero-dollar-bail order is in effect in Fresno County amid concerns following a COVID-19 outbreak at the Fresno County Jail.

On Friday, Fresno County Jail officials announced that 13 of their inmates tested positive for the virus after they arrived at the Wasco State Prison. The Sheriff’s Office says about 1,200 inmates in the North Annex Jail remain quarantined.