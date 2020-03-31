Tuesday Morning Forecast

FRESNO, California (KGPE) - Fresno leaders are now working to find a new location for a temporary coronavirus treatment center after the state raised concerns the county's fairgrounds may not be up to current code.

"The state identified some of the concerns they had. Some of the buildings maybe didn't have enough bathrooms, a lot of those buildings were built over 50 years ago so there were some concerns with that," Fresno County Supervisors Nathan Magsig said Monday.