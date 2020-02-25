Tuesday Morning Forecast

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) - A victim has died after trying to trim a palm tree in Fresno, according to Fresno County Coroner's Office.

Fresno Fire said crews were called out Monday after 1 p.m. to the 400 block of S. Woodrow. The unidentified victim was attempting to trim the palm fronds and got trapped. They were in full cardiac arrest after being freed.