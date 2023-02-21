TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Pixley is wanted for allegedly hitting his father with a baseball bat, officers say.

Officials say around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to the 800 Block of West Terra Bella Avenue in Pixley for an assault with a deadly weapon.

Once deputies arrived they learned 24-year-old Alejandro Rodriguez hit his father with a baseball bat causing injury. The suspect then fled the scene while carrying the baseball bat.

Rodriguez is known to frequent the Pixley area and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts is urged to contact Deputy E. Magana or Sgt. J. Guerrero at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com, or via text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.