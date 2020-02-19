Trump signs new federal water delivery rules for California farmers in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KSEE) — President Trump signed his administration’s reworking of environmental rules to improve farmers’ access to water in California Wednesday.

The Trump administration, Republican lawmakers, and farm and water agencies say the changes will allow for more flexibility in water deliveries, turning on federal pumps and giving more water to the Central Valley each year.

Campaigning in Fresno in 2016, Trump pledged then he’d be “opening up the water” for farmers. Candidate Trump denounced “insane” environmental rules meant to ensure that enough freshwater stayed in rivers and the San Francisco Bay to sustain more than a dozen endangered fish and other native species, which are struggling as agriculture and development diverts more water and land from wildlife.

Environmental advocates and the state say the changes will allow federal authorities to pump more water from California’s wetter north southward to its biggest cities and farms.

Environmental groups say the changes will speed the disappearance of endangered winter-run salmon and other native fish, and make life tougher for whales and other creatures in the San Francisco Bay and the Pacific Ocean.

After an initial study by federal scientists found the rule changes would harm salmon and whales, the Trump administration ordered a new round of review, California news organizations reported last year.

The overall effort “ensured the highest quality” of evaluation of the rule changes, Paul Souza, Pacific Southwest director for the Fish and Wildlife Service, which is under the Interior Department, said in a statement Tuesday.

“We strongly disagree that the proposal will reduce protections for endangered species,” Souza said.

Beyond operational changes in the federal Central Valley Project water system, the administration’s changes allow for more habitat restoration, upgrades in fish hatcheries and the water system itself, monitoring of species and other improvements, Souza said.

Outside of the event — a gathering being held by the Kern County Democrats.

Our reporter Dennis Valera was with one group not rolling out the welcome mat at the city’s Cesar Chavez mural.

It was defaced not long after it was unveiled.

Organizers wanted to send the message racism is still strong here in Kern County. They feel the president is inspiring it.

Some signs here saying “Just say no to hate” and “Stop pretending your racism is patriotic.”

Many weren’t sure where the event was being held and expressed frustration at the secrecy.

“Of course when the president wants his company here, he would, of course, keep it exclusive,” event organizer Julie Solis said. “You know, I’m just an ordinary resident of Kern County. I can’t afford thousands of dollars in donations in order to see my congressman or to see the president, and that’s just another point of our failing leadership here.”

The president has a high level of support in Kern County.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

