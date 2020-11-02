Trump and Biden supporters hold Sunday rallies in Clovis and Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Supporters of President Donald Trump and supporters of Vice President Joe Biden held two separate events in Fresno and Clovis Sunday, both bringing large crowds.

Supporters of the President gathered at the parking lot at Ashlan and Peach avenues Sunday morning. After a prayer and the national anthem, they headed out for a parade.

The organizer of the event says it was a wonderful display of patriotism.

“We have Biden supporters here, we have Trump supporters, we have really good Americans. Sure, there are a couple of people who are not very happy, but, look at this! It’s all just community, and just wonderful. And, it’s just uh! Makes me the happiest ever,” Organizer, Carly Ankney said.

Organizers say the event was also an opportunity to show support for law enforcement.

Across town in Fresno, Biden supporters gathered on Blackstone and Gettysburg avenues for a “Riden with Biden” rally.

Supporters drove from there to River Park and organizers emphasized the message of unity over division. They encouraged people to get out to the polls to make sure their voice is heard.

“We want the campaign to feel the love from the underserved, those that don’t have a voice to speak out to or are being oppressed to be able to exercise their rights to vote, that we are here for them,” Organizer, Leon Velasco-Stoll said.

Those who attended wore masks and some flew signs thanking essential workers.