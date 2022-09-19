MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A big rig rolled over in Madera County that was carrying pistachios, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to officers, on Monday afternoon, a big rig rolled over on southbound Highway 99 at Avenue 20 1/2. The big rig was carrying a load of pistachios that ended up spilling onto the southbound number two lane and the Avenue 20 1/2 off-ramp, which is currently blocked.

The California Highway Patrol is currently investigating the solo rollover crash. Officers say to expect delays in the area as crews work to clean off the roadway. It is recommended to use an alternate route if possible.