FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A truck was left on its side after a crash involving multiple vehicles in central Fresno Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near Clinton and Angus avenues.

According to Fresno police, two vehicles collided on Clinton Avenue and were sent into several parked cars.

One person went to the hospital for a medical condition unrelated to the crash, police say.