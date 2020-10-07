Truck loaded with ATV pulling multiple trailers flips on Highway 168

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A truck loaded with an ATV pulling a travel trailer — that was pulling a second trailer loaded with an ATV — flipped on Highway 168, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 168 near Fowler Avenue.

The CHP said a husband and wife were headed out on vacation when the trailer they were pulling started to slide around. The driver tried to correct that is when the trailers jackknifed causing the trailers to roll on their side.

CHP didn’t immediately know whether or not pulling that many things behind the truck was legal.

No injures were reported.

