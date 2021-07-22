Truck hauling pastries overturns on Highway 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a big rig flipped over carrying pastries Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near Highway 99 and North Avenue.

CHP said the semi-truck driver was getting on Highway 99 from North Avenue when the driver hit a landscape trailer parked on the right shoulder causing the truck to flip.

The semi was loaded with pastries, which spilled across Highway 99. The CHP said they will be on scene for several hours so expect delays.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The driver had suffered minor injuries.