Truck hauling pastries overturns on Highway 99

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a big rig flipped over carrying pastries Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near Highway 99 and North Avenue.

CHP said the semi-truck driver was getting on Highway 99 from North Avenue when the driver hit a landscape trailer parked on the right shoulder causing the truck to flip.

The semi was loaded with pastries, which spilled across Highway 99. The CHP said they will be on scene for several hours so expect delays.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The driver had suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com