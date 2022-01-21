Truck found upside down in Fresno canal

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A truck was found upside down in a Fresno canal on Friday with its cabin full of water.

Fresno fire crews responded to the area of McKinley and Cedar avenues in Fresno around 11:45 a.m. Police say a truck landed upside down in a canal and fled the scene after several people in the area helped him out of the truck.

Authorities said a woman who had approached officers told them that the truck belonged to her boyfriend. Officers told the woman that the driver of the pickup had left the scene and investigators say the woman then stopped cooperating with authorities.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

