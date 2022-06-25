FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a truck driver was found stabbed to death at a gas station on Saturday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:30 a.m., officers from the Avenal Police Department were called out to the EZ Trip Travel Center on Lassen Avenue, near the I-5, after it was reported that a man had been found injured in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a truck driver who had died from stab wounds.

Officials say that a man identified as the suspect stayed at the fuel station after the incident and was detained by officers.

While investigating, detectives say they learned that the suspect had been walking along the I-5 near the travel center when the victim pulled over to give him a ride.

The truck driver stopped at the travel center, where deputies say the stabbing took place.

The details about what happened leading up to the stabbing are unclear and detectives say the incident is being investigated as a random attack.

Before Saturday’s stabbing, officials say that the suspect had carjacked someone around 5:00 p.m. on Friday in Oakland and drove the stolen vehicle to the Kern County area.

While in Kern County, detectives say the suspect ditched the stolen vehicle, robbed someone, and carried out a second carjacking.

During the carjacking, deputies say the suspect stabbed the driver, who was rushed into surgery at a hospital in Kern County.

Officials say the suspect ended up crashing the second stolen vehicle on the I-5 near the Fresno County line and started to walk along the highway.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to please contact Fresno County Sheriff’s Detective Juan Galindo at (559) 600-8215.