Trimmer Fire near Pine Flat Lake burns estimated 600 acres, 15% contained

PRATHER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Trimmer Fire north of Pine Flat Lake has burned an estimated 600 acres and is 15% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Trimmer Fire started Tuesday at about 12:45 p.m. and is burning in steep and rugged terrain.

Fire officials say they have made good progress containing the fire, strengthening lines, and continuing to mop-up where possible.

Approximately 164 personnel members are assigned to the incident and resources include engines, ground crews, and aircraft.

Local residents are being asked to be careful as firefighting equipment will be traveling on the roads going into the Trimmer Fire area.

