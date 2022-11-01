FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — From trick or treating to different events and festivals, thousands across the valley heading out for Halloween festivities, even as the holiday landed on a Monday night.

We started our Halloween event hunting in downtown Fresno on Fulton Street, where Cornerstone Church celebrated the holiday with their annual trunk or treat.

“We got a little sleeping lion here, he fell asleep on me, his name is Isaac, and it’s his first Halloween,” said attendee Arturo Meza. Dozens of families lined up early, down the street, ready to get trick or treating!

“When you see the kids line up, you see the smiles on their faces, you see the anticipation and not just for all the decorations but the candy they’re going to receive it makes it all worthwhile,” said Cornerstone Pastor Jim Franklin.

Pre-covid, Pastor Jim Franklin says they had nearly 5 thousand people stop by and they’re hoping for the same this year.

In north Fresno, First Missionary Baptist Church kicked off its festivities at 6:00 p.m.

“Last year we had two thousand people lined up and down that street and they were blocking traffic it was so crowded, but it was wonderful,” said volunteer Gwenn Prevost.

It’s the 4th year they’ve had this event. From games, to bounce houses and even live music, there was a little something for everyone.

“Just really want to provide an environment that’s safe and welcoming and positive for kids and their families,” said coordinator Amanda Lewis.

But it was the crowds of lines and the foam party at Northpointe Community Church that had us and our families impressed!

“We try to make time for the holidays as best we can Halloween is one of our favorites to decorate for and of course come out and enjoy the culture, you know, the people,” said attendee Nicky Lotakon.

No matter where you ended up on Halloween night, everyone can agree there’s nothing like spending time with those that mean the most.