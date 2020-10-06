Trick or treating is allowed in Fresno County, but health officer warns ‘COVID is still lurking’

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Halloween trick-or-treating in Fresno County can continue during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra, as long as proper precautions are taken to limit the spread of the virus.

During his regular coronavirus update Tuesday, Dr. Vohra said the department is planning to remind the public how to celebrate Halloween – while also staying ahead of the virus.

“We’re hoping that Halloween isn’t canceled altogether,” said Dr. Vohra. “I think it will look different than it has in the past. I think people will need to be very mindful that COVID is still lurking and that’s definitely something you don’t want to have ending up in your trick or treat bag.”

When asked specifically about trick-or-treating, Dr. Vohra said banning the practice altogether is extreme as there are measures that can be taken to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“If it’s done in a way that people are maintaining their social distance, it’s done in the outdoors, if the passing out of candy is done in a safe way, I don’t see why it would necessarily be hazardous if all of the safety precautions were minded,” said Dr. Vohra.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed a series of the low, medium, and high-risk Halloween activities on its website. Trick-or-treating is considered medium risk.

