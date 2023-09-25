VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Motorcycle Ride made its way through the Visalia area Monday afternoon.

“It represents one of those 48 that we are honoring on this particular trip and so it is guarded every night when we sleep, we salute it every time we stop,” said Warren Williamson, EP of the Oregon Chapter of the Program. “We do it every year and we make stops like this along our route to honor America’s fallen service members.”

Warren Williamson, executive producer of the program said the Veterans Memorial Building will be hosting their overnight stop.

“That is something that we do along this route is honor our fallen through six different states,” he said. “In fact, we are stopping to honor a total of 48 service members.”

For more information on the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers, click here.