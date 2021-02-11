Trees in the Central Valley’s orchards are blooming, but watch for allergens

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE) – Central Valley orchards are bursting with blossoms right now as more flowers appear seemingly overnight.

Fresno County’s more than 30 million almond trees are blooming earlier this year. Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen says weather is a determining factor in the length and intensity of the blooms.

“Last year, in 2020, we saw a very short – it was a very spring right when those blossoms were coming in. And we saw a very short bloom period. It was here and gone in a 5 to 7-day window.”

It’s not just orchards in bloom. Allergist Dr. Malik Baz says notorious allergens like oak, alder, and juniper pollen have already taken to the air.

“Allergy season started about two weeks early. We saw a lot of patients starting two and three weeks ago.”

Fellow allergist Dr. Praveen Buddiga says weather plays yet another factor when it comes to pollen.

“One thing to watch out for is wind. If it starts to get windy the pollen count goes high and allergy symptoms really start to in terms of sneezing, runny nose, and eyes.”

Dr. Baz says patients are often advised to begin their medication regimen before symptoms develop.

“They take a few days to work. They are very good but you have to take them on a regular basis. And start early. Not after symptoms develop. Then it will take longer.”

Fruit trees blossom next as well as weeds and grasses, eventually carrying the sights and sneezes all the way to summer.