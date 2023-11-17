HANFORD, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The third annual Central Valley tradition returns as the Tree lighting ceremony at the Downtown Hanford Winter Wonderland will take place on Saturday.

Organizers say the ceremony will include a live performance by the Hanford West High School Choir, a figure skating performance, the Christmas tree lighting, and the unveiling of the new

‘Wonderland Village.’

The tree lighting will take place on Nov. 18 in front of the Civic Auditorium at Civic Park (400 North Douty Street, Hanford) at 6 p.m.

For more information visit the Hanford Winter Wonderland website.