FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tree Fresno has been awarded a Cal Fire grant to continue to plant trees throughout the San Joaquin Valley.

It’s the fourth Cal Fire grant awarded to the organization.

The group says the funding will allow them to plant 1,280 trees throughout the San Joaquin Valley over the next 3 years.

It will also aid Tree Fresno in continuing its workforce development program, in partnership with the Fresno Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce.

Tree Fresno has been planting trees since 1985. The organization says it has planted more than 51,000 trees in urban areas throughout the Valley.

Tree Fresno is also accepting donations and volunteers to help with tree planting efforts