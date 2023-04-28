FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In honor of Arbor Day, a local charity teamed up with a Central Valley school to plant new trees at the school.

On Friday, April 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Tree Fresno and One Tree Planted, in partnership with FedEx, planted a variety of drought-tolerant shade trees with students on the campus of Orange Center Elementary School in South Central Fresno.

“Tree Fresno is excited to plant new trees with students of Orange Center Elementary in an effort to increase shade, reduce temperatures and improve air quality,” said Mona Cummings, CEO of Tree Fresno, an urban tree non-profit that has planted nearly 53,000 trees in the Central San Joaquin Valley since 1985.

Tree Fresno partners with approximately 24 Valley school districts and cities for the purpose of expanding the region’s urban tree canopy.