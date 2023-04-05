FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s your chance to celebrate “Mother’s Day” – in a very special setting.

You can have tea inside the historic Kearney Mansion.

The Fresno County Historical Society is hosting a “Mother’s Day Tea”, on Saturday, May 13.

The event offers two seating times for tea at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $60 and you have the option of having tea in the mansion’s dining room or on the veranda overlooking Kearney Park.

Officials say tickets include a traditional tea service, flower arranging demonstration, and a tour of the Kearney Mansion Museum and gallery.

​According to officials, seating is limited and they are anticipating selling out of all available seats.