Traveling the rough road of not going anywhere

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – As malls and movie theaters start to close down, the U.S. Surgeon General is getting help from social media influencers to spread the message that people should stay home.

The question now is how.

Fresno licensed marriage and family therapist Angelica Limon says the adjustment of being together all day long is an adjustment.

“It can be a little bit daunting.”

Limon advocates having a schedule, boundaries, and structure.

“When we have boundaries and structure we feel loved. If we don’t have that then we feel like nobody cares about us.”

Limon suggests breaks and alone-time should be built into this structure, for both teens and parents.

For younger children, Limon suggests this illustrated book available online.

