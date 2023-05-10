FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you are planning on flying this summer TSA says travelers should expect longer lines at security as more people are expected to travel by plane than ever before.

More than 31,000 people will pass through Fresno Yosemite International Airport each week this summer.

“There are going to be times during the day when the number of people who need to be screened can exceed the capacity of the checkpoint and that’s why we are telling travelers please plan ahead arrive early and arrive prepared,” said Lorie Dankers with TSA.

TSA stresses the importance of being early, especially during peak travel hours.

“Between four and 6:30 in the morning between 10:30 to noon and 9:30 to midnight in the evening it’s very very busy because of the number of flights that are departing,” said Dankers.

TSA reminds travelers to know what to bring and what not to bring in their carry-on before heading through security to keep the lines moving.

“Don’t bring those prohibited items that slow down the screening process not just for you as the traveler but for every traveler behind you we need our operations to be as efficient as possible one person one bag at a time with minimal bag checks,” Dankers continued. “The types of items we see are everything from knives and tools to martial arts items so it is time people refamiliarize themselves with the procedures for traveling by air.”