SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The massive amount of snow at Shaver Lake has brought travel in the area to halt due to road closures.

“Right now we are still in the recovery effort trying to clear the snow from State Route 168… it’s a big task,” said Mike Salas with California Highway Patrol.

The area is so covered by snowfall, it’s hard to see the roads consumed by the frozen tundra.

“It’s been challenging since the 24th but as far as here as the date were expected to open we just don’t know right now,” Salas continued.

It’s been an uphill battle for crews from the county and state as they have been working around the clock to reopen Highway 168.

Officials say no one is allowed to head up the 168 towards Shaver Lake unless they have proof of residence or proof of work.

“The last thing they need is to have to worry about people’s lives being in danger, their vehicles being trapped,” said Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials are asking for the public’s patience as they know many want to enjoy the snow.

China peak was supposed to reopen Sunday but because of the dangerous conditions, they have pushed back their opening to Wednesday.

“We’re not doing this to spite you by any means, the reason is we want to make it as safe as possible so that when the weather does get a little bit more favorable everything is in good shape and that you could travel up and enjoy the day with your family and have much less to worry about,” Botti said.