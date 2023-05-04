FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County marked tourism month with a 31.4% increase in travel spending, according to new economic impact research released Thursday by Visit California.

The Economic Impact of Travel report conducted by Dean Runyan Associates was released as California Tourism Month and National Tourism Week kicked off in May.

“We’re thrilled to see so many increases to travel spending in Fresno County,” said Fresno/Clovis Convention & Visitors Bureau President/CEO, Lisa Oliveira. “Now our goal is to continue working toward getting all areas of visitors spending in our county up to 2019 numbers.”

Visit Fresno County Fresno/Clovis Convention and visitors bureau says the report shows visitor air transportation to Fresno County brought in about $68 million, exceeding pre-pandemic numbers. Retail sales also saw a 23.3% increase in 2022, totaling about $186 million of visitor spending.

Tax revenue generated from visitors saved Fresno County households an average of $416 and added more than 15,000 jobs to the area last year.