FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A trash fire set the back of a house ablaze Saturday evening, according to the Fresno City Fire Department.

Firefighters say around 7:30 p.m. they responded to a home near Farris and Dennett Avenues for a fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews say a considerable amount of fire was on the backside of the home that was spreading to the attic.

Firefighters were able to pull some lines quickly and get inside. They say they pulled some ceiling and extinguished the room of contents fire towards the back of the house and the attic fire.

Investigators believe the cause of the fire was started by items thrown away into a trash can. No injuries were reported.

Fresno Fire is advising the public to be conscious of what they throw away into the trash that may combust or start a fire.