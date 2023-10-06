FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A nighttime training for the 144th Fighter Wing has been scheduled, the California Air National Guard in Fresno announced on Friday.

The California Air National Guard’s 144th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct night flying training from the Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Oct. 10 and 12.

The evening flights are scheduled to occur Tuesday and Thursday until approximately 10 p.m.

The U.S. Air Force assures the base has been successful in minimizing late-night flights to reduce the impact on neighboring communities, and says they will continue to use the noise abatement procedures agreed upon by the Fresno Yosemite International Airport and other agencies involved.