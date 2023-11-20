FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – It’s all aboard at the River Park Shopping Center in Fresno as train rides are back just in time for the holidays.

In addition to shopping for loved ones, families can now enjoy a short ride all the way around the mall, starting and ending outside of Me and Ed’s Coney Island, and take part in the holiday tradition.

Organizers say the train will make an appearance on different days select days starting Nov. 19 through Dec.17th.

For more information visit River Park Train Ride’s website or visit their Facebook page.