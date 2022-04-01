FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Residents are worried about the outcome of Friday morning’s court hearing about the pending sale of the Trails End Mobile Home Park.

“If they raise the rent, it’s basically going to say to us, you pay your rent, or you pack up,” Resident Heidi Phipps said during Thursday’s town hall meeting about the sale.

After a deadly fire in 2021, an investigation into the mobile home park revealed serious issues with the way the park was run resulting in its operating permit being suspended.

The City of Fresno took over, and a third party appointed by the city is now recommending the park be sold to a company named Harmony Communities.

Phipps and many other neighbors who call the mobile home park home oppose the sale. They worry if Harmony is allowed to purchase Trails End, their rents will increase dramatically.

“I don’t make that much, and my husband doesn’t make that much, or my sister, so it’s like gonna put us in a predicament, and we don’t want that,” Phipps added.

Attorney for many of the Trail’s End neighbors Mariah Thompson said Harmony has a record of raising rents. She hopes that instead of being bought, it would be best for Trails End to become a resident-owned community.

“Being a resident-owned cooperative purchase of the park would allow residents to make decisions about the park together with the assistance of professionals,” Thompson said.

Jonathan Chin has lived in the park for several years. He said while he believes he can afford to stay in his home if rent goes up, he’s still uneasy about what could happen to his community come Friday.

He’s worried about how rents are rising across the city, and his trailer will soon cost the same as an apartment.

“Where do we go from here, what do we do, where do we stand, it’s not just me it’s everybody,” Chin said.



A representative with the third-party group that recommended the park get bought by Harmony, said they understand why people are uneasy over the possible sale but added, Harmony will have to abide by rent control ordinances Fresno has in place.

The hearing will take place Friday morning at 9:30.