Forest Trail 31E10 south of Farewell Gap before and after work was completed. USDA Forest Service photo by Evan Topal.

SPRINGVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hikers entering the backcountry of Sequoia National Forest may be pleasantly surprised to find a few of their favorite trails have been improved, making them easier to travel and more functional.

Officials with the Forest Service say personnel from the Sequoia National Forest, in conjunction with five members of the Student Conservation Association, spent the past few months clearing about nine miles in the Golden Trout Wilderness south of Farewell Gap, where trails were becoming impassable due to overgrowth. Additionally, crews worked on the Farewell Gap Trail (31E10), sections of Lion Meadow Trail (32E02), and Shotgun Pass Trail (32E01).

Map provided by SierraWild.Gov

Sequoia National Park pack stock and personnel to help transport tools and supplies to the work sites.

In addition to working in the Golden Trout Wilderness, the Student Conservation Association crews also improved 13 miles of trails in the Jennie Lakes and Monarch Wilderness areas on the Hume Lake Ranger District. There, they cleared fallen trees from the trail tread to re-open access. The Jennie Lakes trail (29E05), Mitchel Peak Trail (30E07A), Weaver Lake Trail (30E09), and portions of the Deer Cove Trail (30E01) were also cleaned up.

Map provided by SierraWild.Gov

“Those that travel across agency boundaries will benefit greatly from this and future projects,” said Evan Topal, Western Divide Ranger District Recreation Program Manager.

Future trail maintenance projects are in the works over the next couple of years, specifically trails impacted by wildfires in 2020 and 2021.