Trailer park fire in Fresno puts 1 in the hospital

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) – A large fire at a trailer park in Fresno put a victim in the hospital late Thursday, according to Fresno Fire Department.

The person taken to the hospital was suffering from smoke inhalation, according to Fresno Fire.

The fire began around 11 p.m. in the area of Sierra and Blackstone. Crews arrived to find two units heavily involved in fire. Limited access in the area also created issues for firefighters, who also worked to ensure the fire did not spread to a nearby mini-storage facility.

There were reports of two people trapped inside the units on fire. Crews continue to search for potential victims.

Crews battling the fire report hearing an explosion while on scene. The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com