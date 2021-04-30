Trailer park fire in Fresno puts 1 in the hospital

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) – A large fire at a trailer park in Fresno put a victim in the hospital late Thursday, according to Fresno Fire Department.

The person taken to the hospital was suffering from smoke inhalation, according to Fresno Fire.

The fire began around 11 p.m. in the area of Sierra and Blackstone. Crews arrived to find two units heavily involved in fire. Limited access in the area also created issues for firefighters, who also worked to ensure the fire did not spread to a nearby mini-storage facility.

There were reports of two people trapped inside the units on fire. Crews continue to search for potential victims.

Crews battling the fire report hearing an explosion while on scene. The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.