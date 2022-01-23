Trailer filled with porta-potties, ladders stolen from Porterville gas station, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are investigating after a trailer filled with porta-potties and aluminum ladders was stolen from a Porterville gas station on Saturday, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s officials.

Just before 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Chevron on Teapot Dome Avenue and Highway 65 in Porterville for report of a theft.

Upon arrival, officials say the owner of the property told deputies that someone had taken a ladder trailer from the gas station parking lot sometime between Monday, Jan. 17, through Saturday, Jan. 22.

Authorities say the trailer is black and held two gray portable toilets and around 40 aluminum ladders.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Anthony Cook, Sgt. Lowry or Sgt. Joe England at 1-800-808-0488. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office via email at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at (559) 725-4194.