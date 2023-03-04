FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – Fresno police have a large area of Herndon Avenue, between Palm and Ingram Avenues, blocked off due to an investigation surrounding an officer-involved shooting.

The incident began around 5:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Officers say one person is dead, who they identify as the suspect.

Witnesses tell www.yourcentralvalley.com that officers fired several rounds at a man as he ran from them with his hands up.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

The public is asked to avoid the area for the duration of the investigation.