MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Traffic delays could be expected on your way to Yosemite National Park beginning Wednesday evening.

Starting Wednesday, August 16, Madera County officials say there will be a flashing red traffic light at Highway 41 and Avenue 15 during the overnight hours.

Officials say this will happen from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. the following morning as part of the paving project happening in the area.

If necessary, officials say the time frame of the flashing light may be extended due to delays caused by weather or uncontrollable events that could occur.