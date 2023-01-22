MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – CHP will escort drivers, regardless of vehicle, through the rockslide area on Route 140 near Briceburg, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Caltrans says while Route 140 currently remains closed in both directions from Midpines to El Portal, starting Monday at 6:00 a.m. CHP will begin escorting motorists from the Bug Hostel in Midpines to Route 140 at El Portal. Drivers must be in the traffic queue in time to leave at 6:00 a.m.

At 7:00 a.m. the same day, CHP will escort drivers from El Portal to Midpines and again at 6:00 p.m., according to Caltrans.

Starting Tuesday from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., one-way traffic control will begin and continue daily until both lanes of Route 140 are fully opened.

Caltrans states Route 140 will be closed in both directions nightly from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Drivers who miss the travel windows will be turned around at the closure points; the Bug Hostel in Midpines and Cedar Lodge in El Portal.