Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

Traffic collision snarls traffic on Highway 41 through Fresno

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. — A Wednesday afternoon crash involving a Suzuki passenger vehicle that went up a freeway embankment, has snarled traffic on Highway 41 through Fresno.

Footage of Highway 41 near Shaw Avenue (Courtesy of Caltrans)

The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. when the Suzuki and a grey Chevrolet SUV collided on the northbound side of the freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported.

It was reported that the driver in the Suzuki was afraid to get out of her vehicle as it was close to traffic. The car appeared to be drivable but appeared like it could flip over at any time.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com