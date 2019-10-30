Traffic collision snarls traffic on Highway 41 through Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. — A Wednesday afternoon crash involving a Suzuki passenger vehicle that went up a freeway embankment, has snarled traffic on Highway 41 through Fresno.

Footage of Highway 41 near Shaw Avenue (Courtesy of Caltrans)

The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. when the Suzuki and a grey Chevrolet SUV collided on the northbound side of the freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported.

It was reported that the driver in the Suzuki was afraid to get out of her vehicle as it was close to traffic. The car appeared to be drivable but appeared like it could flip over at any time.

