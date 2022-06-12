FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Traffic is at a standstill on Highway 99 in Fresno due to law enforcement activity.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol currently have all of the southbound lanes of the 99 shut down at Olive Avenue.

Traffic is currently backed up to the Clinton Avenue on-ramp. All northbound lanes are still open at this time.

It is unknown when the southbound lanes are expected to reopen.

Authorities have not yet provided any details about the incident being investigated on the highway.